New Skate Park in Rainier Beach Gears Up for Official Opening This Fall
Just outside the Rainier Beach Community Center, construction is underway. The thin metal fencing and newly paved concrete represents eight years of work by Danielle Jackson and her team at C.H.A.M.P.S (Changing Habits and Motivating Personal Self-Esteem) to create a new space in Rainier Beach for people of all different ages and backgrounds: a brand-new skate park.
The idea for the park began when Jackson saw potentially dangerous moments for skaters on the streets. "On several occasions I saw people skating down Renton Avenue South and 51st Avenue South," said Jackson. She knew there had to be a safer way for community members — from young people to adults — to enjoy skateboarding and biking.
But a new skateboard park was not a guarantee. Working with partner organization Skate Like a Girl, Jackson had to engage the City of Seattle and propose the idea for a new park. "There was a 2006 Seattle Skatepark Plan already in place. There are many more locations for skate parks, but it has to be community led, and there's no compensation," said Jackson. She and her team stepped up and created a proposal that led to a 31,000-square-foot park, a new walking path, landscape areas, a skating bowl, and a unique area with smooth rises and dips called a "lunar flow plaza." A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place sometime this fall.
Representatives from Skate Like a Girl hope to turn the space into a hub for outdoor activity for the skating community. "Our vision includes hosting camps, beginner pop-up lessons, mentorship opportunities through our Y.E.S. teen program, meetups, and beyond that promote inclusion, confidence, physical activity, and positive connections," said Carlee Heger, Seattle chapter director at Skate Like a Girl.
Skate Like a Girl has worked with over 11,000 people, half of them 18 or younger, according to its 2025 annual report. If any of those young people in the South End want to skate on their own, the closest skate park to Rainier Beach is at Jefferson Park, a 40-minute bus ride, including one transfer, from the Rainier Beach Community Center. The closest dedicated skateboard shop is a 30-minute bus ride into Renton, the opposite direction. Jackson said, "I answered a calling based on a need I saw in the community. So I went home, searched, and found a solution for our community."
With construction complete, some community members are already enjoying the new park before it officially opens. Jackson hopes that once the park is open and in use, it will provide a number of community benefits: educational programs and skating lessons; outdoor learning, where students can become more knowledgeable of the environment; accessibility that meets the Americans with Disabilities Act; a center for family and community gatherings; and a space that supports activities for a healthy community. And maybe the park can host a skater who can compete in future Olympic games.
The inclusion of art and murals — adding pops of color — around the skatepark was part of Jackson's plan from Day 1. "By involving local artists and youth in the design and installation of murals and public art, the skatepark becomes a platform for self-expression, mentorship, and cultural storytelling," Jackson said. But that dream faced a difficult reality: money.
Much of the budget intended for the creation of a mural went to cover the soft costs of construction, like paying for permits and contractors. But Jackson hasn't given up hope, and C.H.A.M.P.S has launched a fundraising campaign. "Our goal is to raise $40,000 to fund an upcoming mural," said Jackson. She added, "If we do not receive funding prior to the ribbon cutting, we will need to host a separate event for the mural reveal."
As fundraising continues, Jackson said she's relieved that things are nearly open — then she's looking forward to rest. But she also feels a sense of pride. "I learned what it takes to build a park at this magnitude. The community engagement and all the amazing relationships built through this process was a blessing. I couldn't have done this without the village of people I've met along the way."
And she hopes that everyone who shows up and uses the skatepark follows a simple formula. "Enjoy the space, have fun, make friends, learn the environment, make memories, keep calm, and roll with us," she said, adding, "Be safe, respectful, and responsible."
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