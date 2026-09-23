PHOTO ESSAY | In Hillman City, a ‘Best Day Ever’ Event Combines Community Service and Community-Building

As the event drew to a close, participants talked about what the experience had meant to them. Henrietta Cottingham said she was impressed to find so many like-minded people that put “yes” first: “Yes, we can do this; yes, we can be nice to each other; yes, we can get things done,” Cottingham said. “Now, I love Kevin [Loyal, the owner of Champ Boxing Gym], and I want to box. I feel like he’s in my community even though he’s not in my ZIP code. So I have friends in new places, especially in this room.”