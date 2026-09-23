People in orange safety vests carry yellow trash bags as they clean up debris on the sidewalk.
Participants in “The Best Day Ever” in Hillman City on Sept. 19 help clean the sidewalk along Rainier Avenue South. The free, six-hour event invites people to learn about local neighborhoods while fostering human connection.(Photo: Susan Fried)
Community

PHOTO ESSAY | In Hillman City, a ‘Best Day Ever’ Event Combines Community Service and Community-Building

Published on
3 min read

Close to 60 people from neighborhoods across Seattle filed into Black & Tan Hall in Hillman City on Sept.19 for a full day of activities designed to introduce them to the South End neighborhood and to foster human connection. 

Called “The Best Day Ever,” the free, six-hour event was a collaboration between the Seattle Department of Neighborhoods and the Seattle Chamber of Connection. It was the fourth in a six-part series of neighborhood events scheduled this year, with previous events held in South Park, Ballard, and downtown. Another event will take place in Lake City in October, and the year’s last gathering will occur in the Central District in November. 

Even though each event is based in a specific neighborhood, they all offer opportunities to participate in five core activities: community service, physical movement, learning about a local neighborhood, sharing a meal provided by a local business, and participating in conversations. 

The Hillman City participants began the day sharing donuts, pastries, and coffee provided by King Donuts and Onda Origins, a family-owned coffee roastery. As participants ate, Karen Toering, a partner in Black & Tan Hall, and Charlotte Massey, the executive director of the Seattle Chamber of Connections, spoke. 

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Massey introduced the chamber’s six points of connection: neighborhood contact, community of identity, one-on-one relationships, experiencing a third place, community of play, and community service. For the service portion of the day, attendees chose between picking up trash around the neighborhood or helping paint the interior of Champ Boxing Gym

After an hour of volunteering, participants returned to Black & Tan Hall to eat a lunch provided by Habesha Cafe and have a conversation about the day’s activities. Following lunch, the group created flower bouquets facilitated by Stephanie Morales with Made Space Seattle, and they danced and learned about African culture with Adefua Cultural Education Workshop.

People stand in line behind a table laden with flowers, which will be used in floral bouquets.
“The Best Day Ever” participants line up to select some flowers during a bouquet-making workshop led by Made Space Seattle.(Photo: Susan Fried)
Musicians play on a series of drums.
Drummers with Adefua Cultural Education Workshop lead a dance. (Photo: Susan Fried)

As the event drew to a close, participants talked about what the experience had meant to them. Henrietta Cottingham said she was impressed to find so many like-minded people that put “yes” first: “Yes, we can do this; yes, we can be nice to each other; yes, we can get things done,” Cottingham said. “Now, I love Kevin [Loyal, the owner of Champ Boxing Gym], and I want to box. I feel like he’s in my community even though he’s not in my ZIP code. So I have friends in new places, especially in this room.”

A person stands at a microphone and speaks to people in an audience.
Afua Kouyaté, with the Adefua Cultural Education Workshops directs participants in “The Best Day Ever” in Hillman City in traditional African movements.(Photo: Susan Fried)
People with name tags dance to music.
Best Day Ever participants dance on Sept. 19 to the drumming of the Adefua Cultural Education Workshop.(Photo: Susan Fried)
A woman stands with her hans in the air while standing in a crowded room.
Laura, center, from First Hill, participates in the movement portion of the day. led by the Adefua Cultural Education Workshop.(Photo: Susan Fried)
A man with glasses holds a shaker in his right hand.
David, from Greenwood, tries out a traditional African instrument during the movement portion of “The Best Day Ever.”(Photo: Susan Fried)
Two people crouch as they paint the interior wall of a building.
Volunteers paint the inside of Champ Boxing Gym in Hillman City.(Photo: Susan Fried)
A mosaic spells out the words "Hillman City."
A mosaic outside a building on the corner of Rainier Avenue South and South Orcas Street.(Photo: Susan Fried)

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