Remembering Adam Tailor, Who Helped 'Stitch the City Together'

Adam Tailor's legal name was Bệ (pronounced "Bay") Vӑn Nguyễn, but most everyone knew him by the name that he painted on his Pioneer Square shopfront glass when he first opened for business in 1984: "ADAM Tailor." He was still new to Seattle when he opened his shop, having recently arrived from a Philippines refugee camp that took him in following his escape from the communist regime of his native Vietnam. Morning, noon, and well into the night, often seven days a week despite the painted words on his window that claimed "Closed Sundays," Bệ Vӑn Nguyễn was the tailor of Pioneer Square known as Adam Tailor.