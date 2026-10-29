Halloween Restoration in Delridge's Pocket Forest Puts Salmon Habitat in Focus

According to Caroline Borsenik, environmental programs director at DNDA, Delridge requires restoration more than other parts of the city due to its complicated history. "Delridge was redlined back in the day, and so it was just not invested in. It was able to be used for industry and dumping more so than other neighborhoods," said Borsenik. "A lot of our forests here have a history of logging and mining and all kinds of disturbances that have happened over the last 100 years."