REVIEW | That Turquoise Building Near Rainier Beach Station? It's a Polynesian Deli

During my visit, as I sat with my spread of dishes, two Samoan men sat at the table next to me. They opened their boxes of turkey tail, taro, and corned beef. From the store, they bought Hawaiian Sun sodas and canned corned beef. A little lost about how best to eat my own food, I struck up a conversation. They explained that you can eat the taro as a starch, like rice or bread, and mix the canned corned beef into the palusami.