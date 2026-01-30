Journalism Is Not a Crime

As journalists, it is our constitutional obligation to bring the facts of an event to the public’s attention, especially as they relate to the operation of our government at every level. The First Amendment of our nation’s Constitution guarantees journalists the freedom to go where the story is, gather information, and report to the public. Mr. Lemon, Ms. Fort, Mr. Valencia, and Mr. Vazquez were doing their jobs. We support and defend their right to do so without government harassment or retribution.