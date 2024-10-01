How Restorative Community Pathways Works to Create a Future Without Youth Jails

According to Vail, part of RCP’s main focus is restorative justice, something she says is not facilitated by our current justice system. “One of the things that we’re really focused on [regarding] healing and safety is that it really is simultaneous. … And what I mean by that is when we’re meeting the needs of both the harmed party and the youth who cause the harm, it actually creates space for restorative justice to work, and we don’t have to choose,” she said. “Right now, our current incarceration system disregards both healing and safety. It disregards healing by not providing any restitution or repair for when harm is caused.”