Seattle Association of Black Journalists to Hold Candidate Forum

“With concern about crime and concern about lack of numbers when it comes to law enforcement and things like that, public safety is also an issue that might mean different things to different people,” Henry said. “Certain people in the community might think public safety is all about getting more police officers and building more jails or having stiffer sentences, whereas someone else might look at public safety as being a combination of what I just mentioned, but also having, for instance, more mental health counselors available to interact with the public in certain situations.”