Late Gov. Dan Evans Created ‘Revolutionary’ Ethnic Commissions, Welcomed Refugees

“The idea was revolutionary at the time,” said Nam Nguyen, interim executive director of the Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs. “It was giving voice to a community that was rising in the state and that was not listened to before. I mean, if you look at the history before 1970, the history and government relations dealing with Latine American and Asian American and Pacific Islander [communities], it’s not great, right? Japanese internment, Chinese exclusion — a lot of those things happened in this state, and a lot of it involves violence. So to form a commission to give voice to those communities, in a way, protected those communities from those things happening ever again.”