City’s Proposed Budget Would Benefit Public Safety at the Expense of Low-Income People, Homeless Youth

In September, King County agreed to allow the City to purchase space for 135 jail beds in the King County facility located in downtown Seattle and lifted restrictions on bookings for misdemeanor crimes. Previously, the jail had only allowed bookings for violent crimes, DUIs, and people suspected of domestic violence crimes, in part due to staffing issues. In a rare combination, the union representing correctional officers joined with public defenders in 2022 to call for a reduction in the number of people incarcerated to help stem the spread of the coronavirus.