Weekend Reads | Does Bail Reform Lead to Increased Crime Rates? Here’s What the Data Says

The time frame when bail reform was implemented is important, because during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic (early 2020 to early 2021), many parts of the United States saw increases in violent and property crime. Opponents of bail reform have recently seized on this and argued that bail reform was the primary reason for the increase. Of course, we know that just because two things happen at the same time doesn’t mean one caused the other; put another way, “correlation does not imply causation.” But it’s just as difficult to prove that bail reform didn’t cause the rise in crime as it is to prove that it did; it requires either a lot of relevant data, or a solid “counterfactual,” a way to measure whether crime would have risen in 2020 had bail reform not occurred.