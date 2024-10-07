NEWS GLEAMS | Multistate Fentanyl Trafficking Effort Led by King County Family; Federal Court Upholds Burien Camping Ban

Five of those indicted come from the same family in King County and are facing a mixture of charges related to drug trafficking and money laundering. They include the apparent leader of the drug ring, Marquis Jackson, 31, who splits his time between Atlanta and Renton. He is the child of South Seattle violence prevention advocate Matelita “Marty” Jackson, who was the executive director of SE Network SafetyNet, a program of the Boys & Girls Clubs of King County. She is known for her work in community healing spaces and violence prevention, especially as it pertains to guns and gangs. She was indicted for money laundering and pleaded not guilty.