Africatown Community Land Trust Celebrates the Opening of Africatown Plaza, a New Affordable Housing Building

“We are training ourselves to solve the problems that we see in our community [by] doing things that people told us were not possible,” said Street. “[We are] building that capacity within this community — who are funneling money back into the community at the same time by hiring people who live here, Black architects and other folks who are involved in the building and development space — because we have a lot of great affordable housing developers, but we don’t always have affordable housing developers that mirror the communities in which they’re building housing.”