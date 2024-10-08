A large crowd gathers on a waterfront pier for a protest in support of Palestine. The demonstrators hold numerous signs, such as "Free Palestine" and "Stop U.S. Aid to Israel," along with Palestinian flags. The peaceful rally takes place by the water, with mountains visible in the distance and boats on the horizon.
The crowd of 1,000 packs onto Pier 62 to mourn the tens of thousands of Palestinian lives lost during the past year of the Israel-Hamas war, Oct. 5, 2024.(Photo: Alex Garland)
Hundreds Gather To Protest War in Middle East and Voice Support for Palestinian, Lebanese People

On Oct. 5, nearly 1,000 people gathered at Pier 62 in Seattle to express solidarity with Palestinian and Lebanese people who are caught in the grips of a growing violent crisis in the Middle East. Attendees called for a cease-fire, for an end to the U.S. funding of weapons, and for Palestinian liberation.

A year ago, on Oct. 7, 2023, a Hamas-led attack on Israel resulted in 1,200 deaths and the seizure of more than 200 hostages, some still held in captivity. The following day, Israeli forces began a series of military actions that have lasted a year, resulting in the deaths of close to 42,000 Palestinians and the wounding of more than 97,000, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. In late September, Israel initiated offensives against Hezbollah in Lebanon, killing a senior leader along with at least 1,400 Lebanese people and displacing more than a million, according to PBS News.

A man with curly hair and a beard speaks passionately into a microphone during a protest, gesturing with his hand while holding a phone in the other. He wears a black shirt, and Seattle downtown buildings are in the background.
Ahmad Hamdan speaks to the crowd, reflecting on the one year since the Oct. 7 Hamas-led attack on Israel and the subsequent Israeli military actions that have resulted in the deaths of close to 42,000 Palestinians.(Photo: Alex Garland)

The Seattle rally featured speeches from activists, including Ahmad Hamdan of the Palestinian Youth Movement, who passionately described the organization’s mission: “The Palestinian Youth Movement is an international organization that focuses on pursuing the liberation of Palestinian people and fighting for Palestinian rights and Palestinian civil rights across the world.”

Hamdan’s remarks underscored corporations’ role in perpetuating the violence. He claimed that Maersk, a Denmark-based shipping and logistics company, is “one of the very complicit companies that is currently trying to be held accountable by the Palestinian Youth Movement.” He stated the company was responsible for many of the shipments delivering weapons and arms to Israel, including shipments from Seattle, Los Angeles, and the Bay Area, “where aircraft and weapons are manufactured and then sent to Israel to be used on civilians.” He added, “People are tired of their tax dollars funding the genocide against Palestinians when we have people suffering here in America, too.”

A person holds a flyer at a gathering, with the text "No more aid to Israel" visible on the paper. In the background, people are standing, and a large Palestinian flag is partially visible.
A protest attendee reads a flyer with information about Denmark-based shipping company Maersk and their weapons shipments to Israel, Oct. 5, 2024.(Photo: Alex Garland)

An unidentified Palestinian youth speaker tapped into a sense of pain experienced by many attendees, referring to the rally as a day of action. “It’s been 12 months of genocide, but it’s also been 12 months of resistance,” the youth said.

A protester wearing a keffiyeh scarf covering their face stands on a bridge with their fist raised. They are draped in a Palestinian flag and wearing a navy blue sweatshirt featuring an image of Aysenur Evgi, along with the words "Martyred for Palestine 6/6/24, Rest in Power."
Saif Sharavati poses for the Emerald after speaking about his experience during the "One Year of Genocide, One Year of Resistance" rally on Oct. 5, 2024.Alex Garland

Among the attendees, 21-year-old Saif Sharabati, a Palestinian currently residing in Seattle, conveyed the urgency of the situation. “What can the U.S. do? Stop funding the genocide. Very simple, very easy. Stop funding these bombs that kill kids,” he said. Sharabati reflected on the broader implications of the violence. “It’s not just Gaza; it’s also the West Bank. Now it’s getting into Lebanon and Yemen … all the bombings everywhere.”

A group of protesters, many wearing keffiyehs, stand together at a demonstration. One person holds a sign reading "America is the problem," while others display Palestinian flags.
A protestor holds a sign in the crowd as speakers address the "One Year of Genocide, One Year of Resistance" rally at Pier 62 on Oct. 5, 2024.(Photo: Alex Garland)

Historical injustices were invoked during the rally. A representative from Samidoun: Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network, an international network of organizers and activists working to build solidarity with Palestinian prisoners in their struggle for freedom, referenced the Trail of Tears, chattel slavery, Jim Crow, and apartheid in South Africa. He told attendees that the struggle for Palestinian rights is part of a larger fight against oppression and colonialism.

A protester wearing a headscarf and sunglasses holds a sign that reads, "They tried to erase Palestine from the world. So the whole world became Palestine. Marking 1 year of the Gaza Genocide. Our Existence is Resistance." The sign features an image of a map of historic Palestine within a globe and the text "Palestine will live forever, from the sea to the river." Other demonstrators stand in the background, many wearing keffiyehs, with city buildings visible in the distance.
A protestor holds a sign in the crowd as speakers address the "One Year of Genocide, One Year of Resistance" rally at Pier 62 on Oct. 5, 2024.(Photo: Alex Garland)

Activists emphasized the need for compassion, awareness, and action to bring about justice for those suffering. With each gathering and rally, they hope to shine a light on the devastating impact of the conflict and to remind the world that cries for peace and justice must not go unheard.

A protester wearing a mask holds up a sign featuring the Palestinian flag and the repeated word "Ceasefire." The individual stands in a crowd during a demonstration, with the Seattle Great Wheel visible in the background.
A protestor holds a sign demanding a ceasefire as speakers address the "One Year of Genocide, One Year of Resistance" rally at Pier 62 on Oct. 5, 2024(Photo: Alex Garland)
