Hundreds Gather To Protest War in Middle East and Voice Support for Palestinian, Lebanese People

Hamdan’s remarks underscored corporations’ role in perpetuating the violence. He claimed that Maersk, a Denmark-based shipping and logistics company, is “one of the very complicit companies that is currently trying to be held accountable by the Palestinian Youth Movement.” He stated the company was responsible for many of the shipments delivering weapons and arms to Israel, including shipments from Seattle, Los Angeles, and the Bay Area, “where aircraft and weapons are manufactured and then sent to Israel to be used on civilians.” He added, “People are tired of their tax dollars funding the genocide against Palestinians when we have people suffering here in America, too.”