NEWS GLEAMS | Washington Expands Opioid Crisis Response Pilot Program; Seattle Police Department Changes Response to Tripped Security Alarms

“The Department of Health is determined to help Washingtonians live healthy and fulfilling lives, and to stop this opioid crisis from robbing those lives from our neighbors, friends, and family members,” said DOH Secretary of Health Umair A. Shah in a press release. “This pilot program will help us reach that goal and will put critical care closer to the people who need it most. We’re grateful to our first responders for being on the frontlines in this critical effort.”