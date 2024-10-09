NEWS GLEAMS | Washington Expands Opioid Crisis Response Pilot Program; Seattle Police Department Changes Response to Tripped Security Alarms

Washington Begins New Opioid Crisis Response Pilot Program
A new pilot program launched by the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) will work with emergency medical services (EMS) to allow EMS responders to administer buprenorphine in several counties throughout the state.
A medication that treats opioid use disorder, buprenorphine also reduces the risk of future opioid overdoses. Once administered, the medicine stabilizes patients and immediately alleviates the common symptoms of immediate opioid withdrawal that many users experience, while simultaneously starting medication treatment.
By minimizing withdrawal symptoms, the hope is that those who receive buprenorphine will be better able to speak with EMS responders regarding treatment, recovery, or social services options. This possibility is especially important given that EMS responders are often the only health care providers that those who overdose come into contact with.
“The Department of Health is determined to help Washingtonians live healthy and fulfilling lives, and to stop this opioid crisis from robbing those lives from our neighbors, friends, and family members,” said DOH Secretary of Health Umair A. Shah in a press release. “This pilot program will help us reach that goal and will put critical care closer to the people who need it most. We’re grateful to our first responders for being on the frontlines in this critical effort.”
According to DOH, 9,251 people have died in Washington State between 2018 and 2023 because of the opioid crisis, which has been largely driven by fentanyl. King County is among the many Washington State counties that have joined the program. The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) has already given 39 doses of buprenorphine, and SFD plans to expand Seattle’s pilot program to soon include emergency medical technicians (EMTs).
Clallam and Spokane Counties have also begun participating in the pilot program. Clark, Snohomish, San Juan, and Whatcom Counties have been approved to join but haven’t yet officially begun.
In late September, the Seattle Police Department (SPD) announced changes to its protocol around tripped security alarms, in part because of low staffing. With the update, Interim Police Chief Sue Rahr announced that SPD will only send officers to a scene if they receive video, audio, panic alarms, or eyewitness evidence that someone is entering or breaking into a property. This is a change to SPD’s previous policy, in which alarms that were tripped only on sensor or motion activations resulted in police dispatch.
Every year, the Seattle 911 Center receives about 13,000 calls from alarm monitoring companies related to residential and commercial burglary alarm calls. Only 4% have been found to result in a police report or arrest.
The decision has raised concerns at the Security, Integration, and Life Safety Association of the Northwest, as well as security provider companies, such as Washington Alarm, which, along with others, offered public comment in a full Seattle City Council meeting as well as a meeting of its Public Safety Committee.
Washington Alarm CEO Shannon Woodman said the company received notice of the change on Sept. 13, just a week or two before the news became public, and that they could not change 65,000 to 75,000 alarm systems in the Seattle area with such a short turnaround. She said upgrading systems could cost $5,000 for small homes and $100,000 for large warehouses, and that only 2% of current customers possessed systems that included the type of additional verification SPD would need for a response.
The change in SPD policy raises some concerns that houses can be broken into without tripping video alarms, but Rahr defends the decision, saying that most tripped alarms have been caused by “unintended sensor trip[s] by a homeowner or business employee” or as the result of failing equipment. She said that lessening the number of false alarms SPD has to respond to will increase response times and benefit emergency situations.
SPD will continue to respond to all robbery, panic, and duress alarms, as they believe those to indicate a larger risk to public safety.
The last Skyway Farmers Market and Bazaar of the year will be Harvest Fest, which takes place on Sunday, Oct. 27. The event will include trick-or-treating for youth of all ages, artisans, games, music, DJs, and free hot food in collaboration with Skyway Business Incubators.
As usual, many vendors at Skyway Farmers Market accept EBT and SNAP, and local artisans will offer end-of-season produce, gifts, and treats. Harvest Fest will take place at the Skyway Fire Station Parking Lot (12424 76th Ave. S.) on Sunday, Oct. 27, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. RSVP is not required to attend the event, but will help organizers ensure that adequate supplies of food and goodies are available.
