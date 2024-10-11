South End Guides | Getting the Vote Out for You and Your Community

Election season is in full swing, and this is a big one! Why? The race between presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump is head-to-head, positions for governor, attorney general, and other key state and local positions are open, not to mention four spicy state initiatives. Amidst the barrage of information we’re pummeled with, which may make us want to escape to our weakness of choice, one thing is clear: The choices we claim for the record with our ballots for national and local leadership and issues matter. They will determine what is protected, funded, and explored — or is not.