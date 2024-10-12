Weekend Reads | When Dogs and Their Humans Look Alike

The researchers note that there are clear weaknesses in the research, beyond the simple fact that there isn’t very much of it. First, unlike with humans, there is no standard for quantifying a dog’s personality. That leads to a lot of subjectivity and variability in how these kinds of studies are implemented. Second, they suggest that the existing studies have “low generalizability”: They tend to have small sample sizes and other kinds of limitations or biases in the humans and dogs selected for the study that limit our belief that the findings will hold true for most dog–human pairs. And there are plenty of exceptions, just as there are with human–human pairings where “opposites attract.”