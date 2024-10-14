NEWS GLEAMS | Seattle City Council Urges ‘No’ on Repeal of State’s Climate Commitment Act; Indigenous Peoples’ Day Celebrations; T’Challaween Returns

Funds generated from the CCA have supported a number of programs in communities across the state, including heat pumps, home electrification, electric vehicle infrastructure, mass transit, forestry, fish passage, environmental research, and more. Yet the cap-and-trade program has been somewhat controversial since it went into effect in early 2023. It is considered by some environmental activists as an initiative that allows large corporations to pollute. Meanwhile, oil and gas companies say it causes gas prices to soar in Washington State, though their claims have not been fully confirmed.