NEWS GLEAMS | Seattle City Council Urges ‘No’ on Repeal of State’s Climate Commitment Act; Indigenous Peoples’ Day Celebrations; T’Challaween Returns

Seattle City Council Urges ‘No’ Vote on Repeal of State’s Climate Commitment Act
Indigenous Peoples’ Day 10th Anniversary Events Throughout Seattle
South Seattle Emerald’s T’Challaween Returns for a Weekend Costume Parade
The Seattle City Council passed a resolution on Tuesday that urges a “no” vote on Initiative 2117, which would remove the State’s Climate Commitment Act (CCA) if it passes in November. The CCA is a cap-and-trade program that currently auctions carbon emissions to large companies so they can emit; the funds generated from the program are then used toward climate change and climate justice programs.
Through the program’s existing design, the State will gradually reduce the amount of carbon emissions that can be auctioned off. By 2050, it hopes to reach an anticipated goal of a 95% reduction in emissions as compared with 2022 levels.
Funds generated from the CCA have supported a number of programs in communities across the state, including heat pumps, home electrification, electric vehicle infrastructure, mass transit, forestry, fish passage, environmental research, and more. Yet the cap-and-trade program has been somewhat controversial since it went into effect in early 2023. It is considered by some environmental activists as an initiative that allows large corporations to pollute. Meanwhile, oil and gas companies say it causes gas prices to soar in Washington State, though their claims have not been fully confirmed.
By passing the resolution for a “no” vote on I-2117, the Seattle City Council now joins other municipalities, such as Redmond, Kenmore, and Burien, along with a coalition of 500 other organizations. Council’s resolution is merely symbolic, however, and does not hold weight in the actual passage of the bill.
The Stranger noted that the Seattle City Council also has not come out against Initiative 2066, which is funded by those who support the passage of I-2117. If passed, I-2066 would forbid Washington State from future attempts to “prohibit, penalize, or discourage the use of gas for any form of heating, or for uses related to any appliance or equipment, in any building.”
Both I-2117 and I-2066 have implications for reductions in greenhouse gas emissions and the State government’s ability to regulate policies around such reductions. They are both presented under a heading of Let’s Go Washington — an effort that is also supporting Initiative 2109 and Initiative 2124. I-2109 calls for a repeal of the capital gains tax, which plays a significant role in funding statewide education, and I-2124 would allow residents to opt out of contributing to the WA Cares Fund, which offers support for aging populations.
2024 marks the 10-year anniversary of the establishment of Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Seattle, after Indigenous activists and allies advocated in 2014 for the Seattle City Council to pass a resolution to create it. The day of recognition now takes place every second Monday of October, and its inaugural event was hosted by the United Indians of All Tribes Foundation, which currently operates Daybreak Star Indian Cultural Center.
A series of events will take place across Seattle on Monday, Oct. 14, in celebration of Indigenous Peoples’ Day. They include but are not limited to:
9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Pier 62 Waterfront Park (1951 Dzidzilalich aka Alaskan Way)
Attendees are invited to bring drums and tribal flags and participate in a march that will begin at the park and end at King Street Station Plaza (303 S. Jackson St.).
1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Westlake Park (401 Pine St.)
A march will leave from King Street Station Plaza around 1:30 p.m. and stop in Westlake Park for a rally and round dance.
5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Daybreak Star Indian Cultural Center (5011 Bernie Whitebear Way)
An evening of dinner, dancing, and bingo at the cultural center located in Discovery Park. All are invited to wear traditional regalia and bring instruments for a jam session.
5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Washington Hall (153 14th Ave.)
A community celebration with a traditional buffalo dinner.
See a full list of events on the Duwamish Tribe’s website.
The South Seattle Emerald once again invites people of all ages to participate in T’Challaween, which takes place this year on Saturday, Oct. 26! The free-to-the-public mile-long costume parade through Beacon Hill promises a safe and enjoyable experience for all attendees, including “no-touch” COVID-19-mindful candy tossers along the route.
The event will also be livestreamed for those who cannot attend in person. Participants are also encouraged to mask up and practice social distancing to protect themselves and others, especially the vulnerable members of our community.
The T’Challaween parade route runs along Beacon Hill’s 18th Avenue South Healthy Street, beginning from South College Street to the Spokane Street entrance to Jefferson Park. Individuals can join the parade at any point along the way. RSVP or receive more information on EventBrite.
The South Seattle Emerald is also seeking volunteers to assist with the event! For more information, please email Emerald@SeattleEmerald.org or fill out our Google Form.
