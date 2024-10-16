A Month Into Strike, Boeing Employees Continue to Press for Company Change — and Accountability

For Sykes, the strike is personal. Once a symbol of stability, workers say Boeing jobs are now marred by frustration over lost pensions and stagnant wages. “It used to mean something to tell people you work at Boeing, and now it’s embarrassing,” he explained. The loss of pension benefits is a particular sore spot for many, including Sykes. “The way they took our pension was shady and despicable, and I don’t blame anyone for refusing to go back to work until we fix that.” In 2014, Boeing announced that, beginning in 2016, it would freeze pensions for 68,000 employees.