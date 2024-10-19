Weekend Reads | What Boosts (and Maintains) Cognitive Skills in Preschoolers?

Assuming it turns out to be true, there are many important implications. First, as the researchers point out, rather than an argument against preschool, it’s a strong argument for universal preschool: It suggests that every student can benefit from preschool if they can stay together with some of their preschool classmates as they move up through elementary school. Second, it means that keeping track of students across the preschool and elementary school boundary is critically important, along with ensuring that every student stays with at least some of their preschool classmates. The logistics of that are complicated (who tracks that, and how?) but not insurmountable. Here in Seattle, the system is decentralized: The Seattle Preschool Program is run by the City of Seattle and largely funds low-income students to attend private preschools; separately, many higher-income families send their kids to private preschool. Meanwhile, the Seattle Public Schools system is a completely separate bureaucracy, independently governed, funded, and administered from the city; and, of course, there are private elementary schools as well. Ensuring that preschool classmates can stay together in elementary school, across all of those boundaries, involves information sharing but also a new, complex level of decision-making in how students are assigned to schools and classrooms.