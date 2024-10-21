NEWS GLEAMS | Striking Boeing Union to Vote on Wednesday; Seattle Forest Week Starts Oct. 26

The new contract offer from Boeing retains the company’s previous offers of annual cost-of-living wage increases and 50-cents-per-hour increases every six months for any employee not already at a maximum pay grade. The largest change is that the new contract proposes a 35% wage increase over four years — which is an increase from its previous offer of 30% but lower than the union's original request of 40% during that same time period. The 30% offer was not put up for a vote, as internal voting suggested it was not likely to pass among union members.