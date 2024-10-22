Frank Irigon: ‘Makibaka Huwag Matakot’ (Dare to Struggle, Dare to Win)

Diane Wong, an activist and former director of the Washington State Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs, describes Irigon’s tenderness in saying goodbye to his friends and family. “He and I recently ended up at a hospital at the same time to see an old friend with whom we had worked on social justice issues and who was now dying. Frankie, known for fearlessly and vociferously forging ahead at protests and rallies, was reluctant to enter our friend’s hospital room. As I quietly talked with Frankie about why he wouldn’t enter the room, it became clear that it was not a matter of courage. No. It was having to say farewell to a fellow warrior of the streets and campuses. I gave Frankie a hug and encouraged him to go in to say goodbye because our friend would need to know that Frankie could, and would, continue the fight for social justice even though they would no longer be marching together. Now, with Frankie’s passing, we have one less friend and compatriot at our side.”