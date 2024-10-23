Ayşenur Ezgi Eygi: Her Fire For Justice and Understanding

“The justice that we deserve is for her to be alive right now and for her friends and family to have her back,” Nabbas said. “But since [the] Israeli military decided to take that away from us, our only option at this point, and I think the driving factor for all of us, is to push for the U.S. government to order a transparent investigation into everything, because simply allowing the Israeli military to investigate their own killing is not enough. The bare minimum would be to hold them accountable and to stop allowing them to escape with impunity.”