NEWS GLEAMS | Mayor Bruce Harrell Seeks to Rescind SPD Ban on Blast Balls; West Seattle Blog Co-Founder Dies

“Patrick was my husband as well as my co-publisher and business partner. We had 40 years together, starting with our first date in Grand Junction, Colorado, in fall 1984,” Record wrote. “He had grown up there and was running a radio station; I went there for my first news-producing job, working at a TV station in the same building. My TV career later brought us from San Diego to Seattle in 1991; we looked around the city for places to live and chose – mostly because of its water proximity – West Seattle, where we welcomed our son five years later.”