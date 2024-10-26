Weekend Reads | When Do We Have Enough Information to Make a Decision?

This illusion manifests in a few ways. First, we tend to believe that our knowledge is more complete than it really is. Second, we believe that our personal, subjective view represents an objective understanding of reality. Third, we assume that other rational people will agree with our own reactions, opinions, and behaviors. The late comedian George Carlin had a simple way of explaining this: Everyone who drives slower than I do is an “idiot,” and everyone who drives faster is a “maniac.” The authors propose a related example many of us have experienced: being stopped behind another car at an intersection and growing impatient that it isn’t moving forward — until a pedestrian crossing the street pops into our view, one that we couldn’t see but the driver ahead clearly could. Former U.S. Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld famously referred to the “unknown unknowns”: the things we don’t know that we don’t know. It takes humility to admit our own ignorance; even more so to admit that we can’t even grasp how ignorant we are. The concept of “adequate information” is a tricky one. When do we have enough information to make a sound, informed decision, and how do we know when we have enough?