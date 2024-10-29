Local Chapters of International Solidarity Organizations Condemn U.S. and Canadian Sanctions on Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Network

“From the armed forces of the Philippines to the Israeli occupation forces that are laying siege to Gaza and Lebanon, Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network has done so much for this liberation movement and for the community here in Seattle,” said a representative from Tanod Lupa FFPS, a member of the International Coalition for Human Rights in the Philippines. “We know that the real terror and violence is being enacted by the U.S. military industrial complex, and we have gathered here today to let the forces know that we denounce this sanctioning and repression just as we will continue to denounce the slaughtering of Palestinians with the funding of U.S. tax dollars [and] the occupation of people’s lands all around the world by U.S. military bases and proxy armies.”