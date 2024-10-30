ANALYSIS | The Race for Washington’s 9th District U.S. Representative Seat Is a Battle About War

Chaudhry, for her part, vows to vote against any more of that aid and do everything in her power to withdraw support for Israel’s military and pressure the Israeli government to agree to an immediate ceasefire. She has also vowed never to accept contributions from the defense industry.

It should be noted that Chaudhry — unlike previous challenger Sarah Smith, who said during a candidate forum that the U.S. military was the greatest threat to global stability and our own country’s security — is not explicitly against the military. She just has a very different vision of what it should do.

Her Navy father, Chaudhry says, inspired her to want to “give the U.S. military a better job.” Instead of engaging in conflicts directly or indirectly, “let’s use this astonishing recruitment, logistics, [and] training capacity that we have that’s already been built and just gradually redirect it towards being for good instead of for harm.”