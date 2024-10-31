Ballot Drop Box Destruction Leads to Increased Security in King County

Hodson also said King County ballot boxes were designed to put out fires from the inside. “They are fireproof. They have a very thin slot, so basically all you can get in there is a single ballot,” she said. “[Ballot boxes] are equipped with fire stops on the inside. Every box has two of those [and] if there’s any sort of flame in there that hits it, it will disperse the material — kind of like a fire extinguisher — to suppress that.”