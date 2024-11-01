ANALYSIS | A Short History of Seattle City Council District 8 Candidate Alexis Mercedes Rinck

Rather, it’s about ideology. Councilmember Tanya Woo, the current holder of the seat, is there by the grace of the conservative majority that came to power in last year’s elections. After losing her race in District 2 that year against incumbent Tammy Morales, her more successful compatriots saw fit to appoint her to council anyway. On Jan. 23, they voted to give her the District 8 seat, starting her just-about-year-long term and triggering the special election we’re about to vote in. Besides the general feeling that appointing her was a bit of an end-run around the will of the people, her right-leaning ideas about public safety, crime, and homelessness have ruffled a lot of feathers within the city’s flock of progressives. So much so that three viable left-leaning candidates came out against her for the Aug. 6 primary.