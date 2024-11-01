ANALYSIS | The CPL Candidates Are at Loggerheads Over 77,000 Acres — Where Even Are They?

“I think Weyerhaeuser was her biggest contributor in Congress, and it’s reflected in her votes,” Upthegrove said. Herrera Beutler used her time in Congress to vote to undermine the Endangered Species Act (which, as we just learned, inhibits logging in certain areas), and she has sided over and over again with the oil industry (she was in favor of the Keystone XL pipeline and has pushed to limit the liability of oil companies for spills and accidents). Herrera Beutler also has an F rating from the League of Conservation Voters, something Upthegrove is quick to point out.