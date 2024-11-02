Weekend Reads | What the Nose Knows: How Your Sense of Smell (or Lack of One) Impacts Your Health

That said, having no sense of smell is associated with several health issues, both physical and mental: depression, feelings of personal isolation and emotional blunting, social difficulties, and dietary challenges. It also deprives us of an important warning system for nearby dangers. But the mechanisms linking these issues with anosmia is unclear. We do know, however, that the two functions of the nose, smelling and breathing, are intertwined and affect each other. Breathing moves air through the nose, increasing the exposure of airborne chemicals to the cells in our nose that detect them. And it works the other direction as well, through what is known as the “sniff response”: The intensity and pleasantness of a smell affects our breathing pattern — even when we’re asleep. To that end, the researchers asked, could not having a sense of smell change our breathing enough to affect our health?