Generations of Trauma: Biden’s Apology Sparks Reflection on the Legacy of Native American Boarding Schools

“These are not her words, but essentially my understanding is that [her] mother’s problems as a mother traced to the fact that she went to the boarding school,” Harmon said. “When you take kids out when they’re quite young, and sometimes they don’t get a chance to go home, or they can only go home for a short time in the summer, they not only don’t learn their elders’ culture, but they don’t learn how to be in a family, and how to be parents.”