NEWS GLEAMS | Donald Trump Wins Second Term as U.S. President; Washington State Election Results

Current Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson has beaten Republican Dave Reichert in the race for Washington State's 24th governor. With a 56% lead over Reichert's 44% statewide and a massive 72% to 28% lead in King County, Ferguson will take over for Gov. Jay Inslee, who has held the position since 2012.

Ferguson made his acceptance speech at the Seattle Convention Center on election night and thanked the public for securing a “pragmatic and progressive vision.” Ferguson's victory continues four consecutive decades of Democrats serving Washington State as governor.