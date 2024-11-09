Weekend Reads | Why We’re Lonely at Work

The third myth is that lonely employees are “needier,” socially, than other workers. This goes hand in hand with a prevailing narrative that millennial and Generation Z workers have higher social needs (and demands) in the workplace. The researchers found that this was not the case, and workers at all ages fall across a natural variation in what social scientists call their “need to belong.” Further, they found that there was no correlation between the need to belong and worker loneliness. They also discovered that introverts are more likely to be lonely at work than extroverts, even though introverts tend to need less connection to others.