MLK Transportation Justice Team Honors World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims

Government and community relations director at Sound Transit Amy Shatzkin gave a statement at the event on behalf of Sound Transit: “Together Sound Transit with SDOT share goals and values centered around enhancing equity, safety, community access, and mobility in the Rainier Valley. This is really important to us, our board, agencies, and elected officials. It is a top priority and we can only do that by working closely with all of you,” said Shatzkin. “As we think about and work with urgency on safety improvements, we hope they are guided by your knowledge and understanding of this space and how we can best serve you.”