ANALYSIS | We Live in a New World Now: Takeaways From the 2024 Election

In Washington, where we’ve had one party in charge for a very long period of time, things are a bit different. As some have pointed out, one-party rule has done okay by us, which could explain why establishment Democrats did so well. As evidence, the one Washington race that had the most to do with questions of war, in District 9, went to incumbent District 9 U.S. Rep. Adam Smith over anti-war, pro-Palestine challenger Melissa Chaudhry by a handy margin. And while Gluesenkamp Perez’s win was a nice surprise for Democrats, she herself is pro-Israel and far from progressive. Which is all to say that, while Democrats in Washington didn’t suffer for their party’s arrogance on the issue of Gaza, they should not ignore what it cost Harris.