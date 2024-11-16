Weekend Reads | A San Juan Island Program Proves Dogs Can Detect Parkinson’s Disease

Just as the researchers couldn’t tell the dogs what they were supposed to look for, the dogs couldn’t tell the researchers what they actually detected — which means that we know there is a unique scent that can be reliably detected, but we still don’t know what it is. A separate research study found about 500 separate chemical compounds that are unique to the skin secretions of PD patients, and the dogs could be detecting any of them, or some combination. Interestingly, this may be a case where artificial intelligence (AI) technology can assist in the future: This kind of training, in which the technology learns a complex pattern that humans can’t detect, is one kind of application AI excels at. The challenge will be to get enough data (samples from PD patients and chemical analyses of those samples) to use to train the AI.