Weekend Reads | The Rise of Autism Spectrum Disorder Diagnoses

The report doesn’t try to give a definitive answer to why the rate is going up; in fact, it begs off trying to give an answer at all. But it does draw one conclusion from the data that should be of concern: We are looking at a tsunami wave of people with ASD diagnoses working their way into adulthood. Depending on where they are on the spectrum, some will be able to function and thrive independently in adult society. But many will need assistance of various forms, and at the moment, we do not have the infrastructure or services available to support them and provide for their needs. Many programs and services have been built out to support children with ASD, but far fewer exist for adults. As the authors say, “This population faces significant challenges to address health care needs, also referred to as the ‘services cliff,’ in part due to lack of comprehensive or integrated services and accommodations in adult care. Continuity of care is especially important considering autistic young adults experience elevated rates of diabetes, obesity, anxiety, depression, and other conditions.”