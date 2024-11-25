NEWS GLEAMS | Office of Police Accountability Director Resigns; New Police Chief to Be Announced by End of 2024

Office of Police Accountability Director Gino Betts Resigns Amid Criticism
New Seattle Police Chief to Be Announced by End of 2024
Surge Reproductive Justice Hosts Black Births Matter Lunch 'N' Learn
Amid substantial criticism from interim Police Chief Sue Rahr, Office of Police Accountability (OPA) Director Gino Betts Jr. has resigned from his position. Betts was first appointed as OPA director in August 2022, and his last day will be Dec. 22.
Criticism from Rahr came particularly around OPA investigations into a controversy surrounding former Police Chief Adrian Diaz and his alleged relationship with his former chief of staff, Jamie Tompkins. Additionally, four female police officers had also notified the Seattle Police Department (SPD) in April of their intent to sue the department over a hostile work environment, harassment, and sexual discrimination. Their tort claim names Diaz for participating in "predatory and discriminatory behavior."
A month later, on May 29, Mayor Bruce Harrell announced that Diaz would be stepping down from his role and that a national search for a new police chief would be presently underway. Currently, Diaz is on administrative leave while the Office of Inspector General (OIG) conducts an investigation.
Yet tensions existed between Rahr and Betts, as shown through a series of disciplinary recommendations Betts made that were overturned by Rahr. She complained to the mayor's office that Betts did not prioritize major investigations and instead spent his time on minor cases of misconduct.
These assertions were perhaps amplified by a letter sent by anonymous OPA "whistleblowers" to the Seattle City Council alleging that City watchdog agencies, such as the OPA, ignored or delayed around 10 credible complaints filed against Diaz. KUOW corroborated their claims through independent research.
Rahr and Betts were in agreement around the 2023 death of Indian graduate student Jaahnavi Kandula, who was killed in a crosswalk after an officer sped through an intersection. Daniel Auderer, vice president of the Seattle Police Officers Guild (SPOG), was caught on his body-worn camera joking to SPOG President Mike Solan, saying they could "just write a check" because she was a "regular person." He added that the amount she was worth was a mere $11,000, laughing that "she was 26, anyway — she had limited value."
Rahr fired Auderer in July, after Betts had very publicly called for his resignation. The two agreed that Auderer should be fired to restore public trust.
SPOG officers have since mounted a campaign against Betts. The Seattle Times reported, "Auderer and Solan — the person Auderer was talking to when he made those comments — have mounted a vitriolic campaign against Betts and OPA, amplifying their complaints through interviews with right-wing columnist and talk-radio host Jason Rantz."
Betts became OPA director after serving as a community justice prosecutor at the Cook County State's Attorney's Office in Illinois. He also had a background as a former attorney at Chicago's Civilian Office of Police Accountability. In his early interviews, he stated he was seeking to earn community trust and increase transparency around policing.
In his resignation letter, he wrote, "I am exceedingly proud of our contribution toward improving the Seattle Police Department and appreciative of the overwhelming support we received from community members and law enforcement throughout my tenure."
Taking over his position as interim OPA director will be OPA Deputy Director Bonnie Glenn. The mayor's office has said Betts' resignation came as a result of a "mutual decision."
KING 5 News reported that the Seattle Police Department (SPD)'s new police chief will be announced by the end of the year, following job interviews conducted by current interim Police Chief Sue Rahr in early November. Sources close to KING 5 have shared that the mayor is currently reviewing the options.
Deputy Mayor Tim Burgess went on KIRO 7 Friday afternoon and stated that the City was going to meet its previously set deadline of appointing a new police chief by the end of the year. The mayor's office spokesperson Jamie Housen also confirmed, "We are confident we will have selected a new chief before the end of the year, but we have not made a final decision on that selection."
Rahr took on the interim police chief role in May 2024, following the departure of former Police Chief Adrian Diaz because of controversies related to allegations of sexual harassment and an inappropriate workplace relationship. Rahr stated at the time that she would not be willing to take on the role permanently, but that she would help select final candidates for the next person to take the position.
Of the process, KING 5 reported that "Rahr would identify a list of qualified semi-finalists. Those candidates would be shared with a public committee appointed by the mayor. That committee would then recommend the finalists to the mayor."
Surge Reproductive Justice is hosting its second annual "Black Birth Matters Lunch and Learn: Photos with Santa!" The nondenominational holiday event will include a free lunch and a discussion about dreams for safe and healthy pregnancies and births within the Black community.
Alongside free photo opportunities with Black Santa, the event will also have additional activities and prizes. Participation is only for Black families.
The event takes place on Dec. 7 from 12 to 2:30 p.m. at the Rainier Beach Community Center (8825 Rainier Ave. S). For more information, contact Mo@SurgeNW.org or RSVP via Google Forms.
The South Seattle Emerald™ website contains information and content supplied by third parties and community members. Information contained herein regarding any specific person, commercial product, process, or service by trade name, trademark, manufacturer, or otherwise, does not constitute or imply its endorsement, recommendation, or favoring by the South Seattle Emerald™, its directors, editors, or staff members.
Before you move on to the next story …
The South Seattle Emerald™ is brought to you by Rainmakers. Rainmakers give recurring gifts at any amount. With around 1,000 Rainmakers, the Emerald™ is truly community-driven local media. Help us keep BIPOC-led media free and accessible.
If just half of our readers signed up to give $6 a month, we wouldn’t have to fundraise for the rest of the year. Small amounts make a difference.
We cannot do this work without you. Become a Rainmaker today!