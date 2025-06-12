Immigration protest with woman holding “Trump’s Felonie 34, My Abuelita 0” sign, amid crowd demanding ICE abolition and immigrant rights in Seattle demonstration.
A crowd of hundreds rally at Cal Anderson Park to protest against the mass deportations and immigration raids of the Trump administration. (Photo: Chloe Collyer)
Hundreds Protest Against ICE at Seattle Federal Building

On Wednesday, June 11, hundreds of people in Seattle called for an end to President Donald Trump's mass deportation orders and ICE raids throughout the country. The "ICE Out of Seattle" demonstration began as a large rally at Cal Anderson Park, followed by a march through Capitol Hill to the Henry M. Jackson Federal Building downtown. 

Demonstrators chanted in both English and Spanish, with several people waving the Mexican flag and other flags from Central and South America. These flags have become a flash point at anti-ICE protests, seen as showing solidarity with immigrants and migrants and being denounced by the Trump administration. 

Seattle's federal building houses a federal immigration court. Protesters earlier in the week had used e-bikes and scooters to block the building's exits and prevent authorities from removing anyone after appearing in court. 

Wednesday's protest began at 7 p.m. and was largely peaceful until later in the evening when a fire was lit in a dumpster outside the federal building. Some protesters were seen spray painting the building and kicking through a glass window. 

Seattle police said some individuals threw bottles, rocks, and concrete at them. A firework was thrown, but no one was injured, according to police. Eight people were arrested.

An even bigger demonstration is planned in Seattle on Saturday, June 14, as part of the "No Kings" protests across the country.

Hundreds pack into Cal Anderson Park to hear speakers before the "ICE Out of Seattle" march on June 11, 2025.(Photo: Chloe Collyer)
Seattle’s former City Councilmember Kshama Sawant speaks to a crowd of hundreds who have gathered at Cal Anderson Park.(Photo: Chloe Collyer)
Flags from many Latin American countries wave over the crowd of hundreds gathered at Cal Anderson Park.(Photo: Chloe Collyer)
Protesters march through downtown Seattle with signs and a Mexican flag during the "ICE Out of Seattle" demonstration on June 11, 2025.(Photo: Chloe Collyer)
Seattle police officers oversee the beginning of the "ICE Out of Seattle" march. (Photo: Chloe Collyer)
A doctor wearing medical scrubs and holding a handmade protest sign chants during the "ICE Out of Seattle" march.(Photo: Chloe Collyer)
After marching from Capitol Hill, a crowd of hundreds rallies outside Seattle's Henry M. Jackson Federal Building with chants and drumming.(Photo: Chloe Collyer)
Many different protesters led chants as the "ICE Out of Seattle" march ended with a rally outside the Henry M. Jackson Federal Building.(Photo: Chloe Collyer)
“Abolish ICE Now” was spray painted across the windows of the Henry M. Jackson Federal Building while two security guards watched from inside.(Photo: Chloe Collyer)
Protesters, photographers, and journalists gather around a single dumpster fire ignited at the corner of 2nd Avenue and Marion Street, outside Seattle’s Henry M. Jackson Federal Building.(Photo: Chloe Collyer)

