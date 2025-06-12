Hundreds Protest Against ICE at Seattle Federal Building
On Wednesday, June 11, hundreds of people in Seattle called for an end to President Donald Trump's mass deportation orders and ICE raids throughout the country. The "ICE Out of Seattle" demonstration began as a large rally at Cal Anderson Park, followed by a march through Capitol Hill to the Henry M. Jackson Federal Building downtown.
Demonstrators chanted in both English and Spanish, with several people waving the Mexican flag and other flags from Central and South America. These flags have become a flash point at anti-ICE protests, seen as showing solidarity with immigrants and migrants and being denounced by the Trump administration.
Seattle's federal building houses a federal immigration court. Protesters earlier in the week had used e-bikes and scooters to block the building's exits and prevent authorities from removing anyone after appearing in court.
Wednesday's protest began at 7 p.m. and was largely peaceful until later in the evening when a fire was lit in a dumpster outside the federal building. Some protesters were seen spray painting the building and kicking through a glass window.
Seattle police said some individuals threw bottles, rocks, and concrete at them. A firework was thrown, but no one was injured, according to police. Eight people were arrested.
An even bigger demonstration is planned in Seattle on Saturday, June 14, as part of the "No Kings" protests across the country.