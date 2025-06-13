South End Life: A Stolen Statue and the Artist Designing Its Replacement

For the project, Schmoe used award money he received from the Japanese government in 1982 for his efforts to help Hiroshima victims of the atomic bomb post-war. The park was dedicated in 1990, when Schmoe was 95. Moriyasu found that the park incorporated fragments of bombed buildings from the atomic blast in Hiroshima and pieces of the Berlin Wall. She also read that Schmoe was known to tend the land at Peace Park until he passed away 10 years later.