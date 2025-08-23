South Seattle Athletes Are Back in Action at Genesee Playfield After Nearly a Year of Reconstruction
Genesee Playfield reopened in July with a new synthetic turf, just in time for South End athletes and players to get their games in before the summer ends.
Opening two months ahead of schedule, Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) renovated Playfields 1 and 2 with a "modern, cushioned turf system" as part of routine park renovations every 10 to 12 years, spokesperson Karen O'Conner wrote in an email. The City also noted a strong citywide demand for using playfields.
The fields have been closed for reconstruction since September 2024. Made of cork and sand infill, SPR replaced the "aging" synthetic turf with a new one that "enhances safety, increases durability and keeps the surface cooler in warm weather," O'Conner wrote.
The renovations come as the number of scheduled athletic hours on city playfields rose by about 22% between 2023 and 2024, O'Conner said.
On an August afternoon, Columbia City's Paul Tan was using Playfield 2 to do some sprint work as part of an exercise routine he's had for months. He often sees the fields get busy with sports groups and leagues in soccer, football, and lacrosse.
Tan does his sprints all around South Seattle, from Rainier Playfield to Seward Park. In recent months, he's added Genesee to the list.
"[The playfields] make it wonderful in the evening to come out and do a little exercise for just a half-hour or so," Tan said.
Tan says as he's getting older, he prefers Genesee over other city playfields because of its even grounding.
For South Seattle's Bo and Zoe, the father-daughter duo made their first trip back to the field on a Thursday afternoon to practice some soccer drills. When Zoe played here previously, she would end the day by pouring out a "waterfall" of black "turf crumbs" out her shoes.
The "crumbs" were a result of the old infill product in between the synthetic blades of "grass," O'Conner wrote.
"The old field was so messed up — that black stuff was terrible," Bo said. But that afternoon, he didn't even notice the ground beneath him while playing with his daughter. "[That] means it's gotta be a good field," he said.
The current fields each include two soccer goals and two football field goals. SPR plans to add more amenities to the playfield, including tables and court areas for Teqball in 2026. To keep up with demand for better playfields, SPR also plans to reopen South Park Community Center by the end of the year, O'Conner wrote.