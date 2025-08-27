South End Life: South Seattle's Mien Community Celebrates Summer With a Market

IMAA was established in 1984 by a community of Mien members who sought a space to gather for meals and to celebrate their culture and rituals. Of more than 1,000 ethnically Mien people in Washington state, this community lives predominantly in Southeast Seattle and South King County. The IMAA community center was built in 2004 and has housed eldercare and Lao Highland Association's after-school enrichment programs in the past, according to the IMAA website. This fall, the community will dive into renovating a building on the site to prepare for a soup kitchen, market, and more programs next year.