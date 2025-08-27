People gather around a market table selecting fresh herbs and vegetables, including cilantro and green onions, at an outdoor vendor stall under a shaded area.
People buying produce grown by the Iu Mien community during the Mien Villa Market on Aug. 24, 2025.(Photo: Yuko Kodama)
South End Life: South Seattle's Mien Community Celebrates Summer With a Market

A closer look at how South Seattle's Iu Mien community gathers to grow food, share culture, and pass traditions across generations at the Mien Villa Market.
At Mien Villa Market, Mien aunties sit and listen to smooth popular beats under a large tent to shelter from the heat. In front of them are heaps of produce like green onions, pumpkins, coriander, and Asian corn. Nearby, Southeast Asian American vendors sell pork spring rolls and meat sticks, homemade jam, honey and chili paste, cheesecake, cookies, and halal Mien-influenced Mexican tacos.

The Iu Mien American Association (IMAA) community center, located on South Bozeman Street just west of Martin Luther King Jr. Way South, is a space that hosts intergenerational community programs for the Mien and larger community. This summer, the community hosted its second annual season of Mien Villa Market's offering of produce grown within Southeast Seattle by the Mien community, along with music and cultural programs for families.

IMAA was established in 1984 by a community of Mien members who sought a space to gather for meals and to celebrate their culture and rituals. Of more than 1,000 ethnically Mien people in Washington state, this community lives predominantly in Southeast Seattle and South King County. The IMAA community center was built in 2004 and has housed eldercare and Lao Highland Association's after-school enrichment programs in the past, according to the IMAA website. This fall, the community will dive into renovating a building on the site to prepare for a soup kitchen, market, and more programs next year.

Here are some South End neighbors at the Mien Villa Market in late August.

Two Southeast Asian people smile while standing behind a table of fresh greens and herbs at an outdoor market stall, with bunches of water spinach, cilantro, and garlic chives arranged in front of them.
Muang Saechao (right) and her son, Vincent Phan, at the Mien Villa Market in Rainier Valley on Aug. 24, 2025.(Photo: Yuko Kodama)

Muang Saechao (right) from Rainier Valley stands with her son Vincent Phan near her produce, including greens, herbs, green onions, and steamed Asian corn.

"I wish more people could learn to grow vegetables so they can provide for their family," said Saechao, who has farmed since living in the mountains of Laos. "Growing vegetables is survival."

A food vendor wearing black clothing and gloves prepares tacos on a hot griddle, with trays of foil-wrapped ingredients and takeout containers in the foreground at an outdoor market setup.
Philicia Saephan, founder of La Chinita's Cocina, serves Mexican and Mien comfort food at Mien Villa Market in Rainier Valley on Aug. 24, 2025.(Photo: Yuko Kodama)

Philicia Saephan is the founder of La Chinita's Cocina, serving Mexican and Mien comfort food. Saephan said she's known for her conchas (Mexican sweet breads). Her menu for the day was tacos with chicken or beef tongue and aguas frescas like horchata and dragonfruit/pineapple.

Saephan said she's spent 17 years in the food industry, and she enjoys the culture of a kitchen where everyone is valued. Last year, Saephan converted to Islam, and she serves halal dishes.

Elderly Southeast Asian woman in a green floral blouse stands beside a market table displaying green onions, garlic scapes, and squash at an outdoor produce stand.
Koy Saeturn, a Rainier Beach resident and longtime community gardener, at the Mien Villa Market in Rainier Valley on Aug. 24, 2025.(Photo: Yuko Kodama)

Koy Saeturn said that in 1990, she was involved in working on a section of the Thistle P-Patch at South Cloverdale Street, transforming it from a rocky and weedy space to one that's productive and thriving.

According to the city website, more than 125 families farm on the 1-acre site. Saeturn is a Rainier Beach resident and takes care of her children, grandchildren, and gardens.

Woman with a dragon tattoo on her shoulder lifts a metal food tray lid under a canopy at an outdoor market or food stall.
Beacon Hill resident Meuy Nai Saetern sets up her Koo Soot Ka Asian Fusion booth at the Mien Villa Market in Rainier Valley on Aug. 24, 2025.(Photo: Yuko Kodama)

Meuy Nai Saetern is a resident of Beacon Hill and the founder of Koo Soot Ka Asian Fusion, bringing together Mien, Vietnamese, Cambodian, Laotian, Hmong, Thai, Korean, and Filipinx flavors. One of her signature dishes is ka-liang fen, a handmade noodle-type dish served with a toasted fermented bean and garlic sauce.

Smiling Southeast Asian woman in a pink shirt stands in front of tall green banana plants and a blue metal wall.
Nai Saeteurn, a Skyway resident and gardener, at the Mien Villa Market in Rainier Valley on Aug. 24, 2025.(Photo: Yuko Kodama)

Nai Saeteurn loves to garden in her backyard in Skyway. She said she wants to travel back to Laos. She arrived in 1984 and hasn't traveled home since then.

Saeteurn said she'd like people to know that "We have our own story." She said she continues to follow Taoist philosophy and rituals.

Smiling Southeast Asian woman in a white sleeveless top stands in front of tall green banana plants and a blue corrugated wall.
Lio Saephanh, a co-president of the Iu Mien American Association (IMAA), at the Mien Villa Market in Rainier Valley on Aug. 24, 2025.(Photo: Yuko Kodama)

Lio Saephanh, who is a co-president of IMAA, arrived in the U.S. with her family as refugees when she was 10 years old and has been a South Ender since.

"We started this market so we could support our elders to sell their vegetables," she said. "There were elders who used to run the soup kitchen program, and it ran out of funding. Now we want to bring people back together and teach our younger generation our culture."

Smiling Southeast Asian person in a white T-shirt stands next to vibrant green banana plants, gently holding a stalk, with a blue corrugated wall in the background.
Nancy Saeteurn, co-president of the Iu Mien American Association (IMAA), at the Mien Villa Market in Rainier Valley on Aug. 24, 2025.(Photo: Yuko Kodama)

Nancy Saeteurn of Skyway is a co-president of IMAA alongside Lio Saephanh and Fahm Saechao-Ros.

"We partnered with United Mien Youth of Washington, who perform Mien dance and music. We like having them at Mien Villa Market. The little ones are cute, and their energy has brought people to the events," said Saeteurn.

Smiling Southeast Asian vendor at outdoor market stands behind a booth for Anh Oi Bake Shop, displaying gourmet cookies.
Vince Vu of Anh Ói Bakeshop at the Mien Villa Market in Rainier Valley on Aug. 24, 2025.(Photo: Yuko Kodama)

Vince Vu of Anh Ói Bakeshop makes chewy Vietnamese American cookies. "This is an homage to my dual identities, and it's the way I express who I am in this world, both Vietnamese and American — both at the same time — always," said Vu.

He said an example of this expression is his Vietnamese coffee white chocolate cookies, with coffee from Hello Em Coffee and Roasterie (sourced from Buon Ma Thuot, Vietnam) and stone-ground wheat from Cairn Spring Mills in Skagit Valley. Other cookie varieties include fried banana, coconut mung bean, and black sesame/red bean.

Colorful, bright-red handmade tassel ornaments with intricate beadwork and embroidery, displayed on a vendor’s table at a cultural market.
Handmade trinkets on display at the Mien Villa Market in Rainier Valley on Aug. 24, 2025.(Photo: Yuko Kodama)

These trinkets sold at Mien Villa Market are made by women in Laos. Lio Saephanh said the name for the embroidered triangular shapes (right) is "ging go," meaning "strawberry" in Mien. The trinkets to the left are mini-gourds surrounded by colorful threadwork. These are used as charms or to decorate the home around Mien New Year.

Three Southeast Asian people pose together under a blue canopy at an outdoor market.
Nai Saeteurn (left), Tony SaeChao, and Jaye Saeteurn at the Mien Villa Market in Rainier Valley on Aug. 24, 2025.(Photo: Yuko Kodama)

Nai Saeteurn (left), Tony SaeChao, and Jaye Saeteurn sold pork spring rolls, homemade blackberry jam, chili paste (jeow bong), and raw Skyway honey.

Jaye, from Skyway, described the market as a way to bond with the community. "It's a family feel — getting to know your neighbors, express your skills, and show your community what you can do."

Nai, from California, who's visiting her sister, Jaye, described the process for making the chili. She also shared her story of arriving in the U.S. in the 1980s after months of treacherous travel to a Thai refugee camp and spending years at the camp under difficult conditions before arriving in California. "People don't know this. They see us today. They think everything is okay, but it isn't." Nai said she's writing a book about her experiences.

Smiling Southeast Asian woman with glasses and hoop earrings stands in front of a blue corrugated metal wall.
Nai Saeturn at the Mien Villa Market in Rainier Valley on Aug. 24, 2025.(Photo: Yuko Kodama)

Nai Saeturn grows lots of vegetables in her backyard on Beacon Hill and likes to be at the market to be with her friends. "It makes me happy when I can see the vegetables growing through my care and watering them. My water bill is too high, but it's worth it since the vegetables are beautiful," said Saeturn.

Exterior of the IMAA facility on a sunny day, featuring a modern blue building with slatted siding, large windows, banana plants, and a canopy structure on the right.
The Iu Mien American Association (IMAA) community center, located on South Bozeman Street, west of Martin Luther King Jr. Way South.(Photo courtesy of IMAA)
Fresh produce including squash blossoms, vine tips, green onions, chili peppers, cherry tomatoes, and leafy greens displayed on a bright green table.
Some of the vegetables sold at Mien Villa Market in mid-August.(Photo: Yuko Kodama)

Yuko Kodama is the News editor for the South Seattle Emerald. She is passionate about the critical role community media plays in our information landscape and loves stories that connect us to each other and our humanity. Her weekly "South End Life" column spotlights the stories of neighbors and community members that weave through the South End.

This article is published under a Seattle Human Services Department grant, “Resilience Amidst Hate,” in response to anti-Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander violence.

