As Seattle Is About to Review Its Tree Ordinance, a Private Lot in Columbia City Loses a Grove of Trees

The developer Albert Clark, with Albert Clark Real Estate, declined multiple requests from the Emerald to comment on the record, But Clark spoke to The Seattle Medium about the property, which he has owned since December, and said City policies had created a "houses versus trees" tension. "You can have a problem with the city of Seattle and their tree ordinance. Deal with that with the city of Seattle or buy the property … it is my property, it is not theirs," he told the Medium in an Aug. 20 story.