Everything Is Political … in South Seattle: Wilson Wants Universal Health Care in Washington

Most of the uninsured or underinsured people I know — people I work with in restaurants or run into at the local dive — don't know that. They hate the private health insurance system, they're constantly being dropped from employer plans or aging out of their parents' plan, or they're just plain in the dark about how to even get insured. Among the people I know who are insured, everyone is afraid to actually use their plan, because just about everyone has a deductible so high that one trip to urgent care would cripple them financially. Everyone hates private health insurance, but everyone accepts it as inevitable.