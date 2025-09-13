South End Life: The People Who Make the Rainier Valley Food Bank Hum

Melva Foster is the distribution lead for the food bank and lives in Columbia City. She had been a donor to the organization who spent a lot of time at the food bank, and she remembered when RVFB was there for her. "This particular time, my son had accidentally shot himself, and I had nowhere, nothing." RVFB provided food for his homegoing and helped with funds for his services. "They took that worry from me," said Foster. "This food bank helps families. It brings us back together. It's love, it's sharing, it's caring, no judgment, and it's respect. It's beautiful." RVFB's Hatcher-Mays added, "It's hard to lose a child, and she needed us, and we were able to be of service to her and help her through that time and get her to a better place."