Starbucks to Open New Location in Rainier Beach Amid Mixed Reactions
A new drive-through Starbucks is opening in Rainier Beach behind the Rainier Avenue Safeway location this fall, according to a company spokesperson.
"Starbucks is always looking for great locations to better meet the needs of our customers," a spokesperson wrote about the Rainier Beach location opening. The spokesperson did not confirm if the Starbucks in the Safeway location across the street will stay open.
The new South End location is one of two new stores opening in Seattle this year. The expansion comes after Starbucks closed five stores citywide due to "crime concerns," and the abrupt closing of the store on 1st Avenue and Pike Street. Rainier Valley residents had their own opinions about Starbucks coming to their neighborhood.
A barista at the Starbucks Safeway location, who didn't want to share their name to protect their employment, said they were happy about the new store opening because it will help even out the amount of foot traffic they attract. The Starbucks barista said they hardly get tipped since the location only accepts cash tips.
"I make the same amount if I'm overstressed with a long line or like a normal flow," the barista said. "So it'll help us out, honestly."
The new store comes as Starbucks Workers United, a union that represents 12,000 Starbucks baristas worldwide, is in the middle of contract negotiations with the company. The union says they still have "unaddressed demands," including "better hours" to improve staffing, "better take-home pay," and "resolving hundreds of unfair labor practice charges for union busting," according to an email from union rep Molly Nunez.
Neighbors who have noticed the construction for the new store on Rainier Avenue South have had mixed feelings about the coffee giant. Chad Silva considers himself a fan of the coffee itself, but criticized the corporation for its allegations of union busting and poor working conditions.
"They got some bad practices," shopper Chad Silva said. "I tell anybody that works for them, you gotta expect what you signed up for."
In 2022, Starbucks closed five Seattle stores — in Capitol Hill, Central District, Westlake, International District, and Roosevelt — claiming the stores were "facing safety challenges," King 5 reported. In January, the company also closed its location at the corner of 1st and Pike Street, across the street from Pike Place Market.
Union advocates, however, have criticized the recent closings as targeted busting, as two of the stores were unionized. Starbucks previously denied these claims.
On Sept. 15, shots were fired near Rainier Beach Playfield, leading to a lockdown at the Rainier Beach Community Center. In May, an 8-year-old girl and a 76-year-old woman were injured in a shooting at Be'er Sheva Park. In March, two people were shot and killed at Capri Hookah Lounge on Rainier Avenue South.
Starbucks did not respond to a question about any public safety concerns at the new store.
Safeway shopper Erika Ascencio doesn't really care for the corporation either, citing that their products are "overpriced for the quality." She hoped the Rainier Avenue lot would be taken over by a mom-and-pop store instead.
"I would rather support that," Ascencio said. "If we want a Starbucks, we can come [to Safeway]."
The drive-through Starbucks location is expected to open in the fall of 2025 at 9150 Rainier Ave. S.