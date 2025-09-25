Seattle City Council Unanimously Passes 'Roots to Roofs' Bill, Expanding Housing on Sites Once Under Racially Restrictive Covenants
Seattle City Council voted unanimously on a bill that will give density bonuses to projects in historically marginalized communities.
Council Bill 121011, known as the "Roots to Roofs" bill, passed on Sept. 23, initiating a pilot program that increases development capacity for housing and community projects that need more density or height. The bill will focus on projects built on sites that have had a "historically racially restrictive covenant." Sponsored by City Councilmembers Alexis Mercedes Rinck and Mark Solomon, the bill intends to increase housing options, following the passage of the Comprehensive Plan on Sept. 19.
"Altogether, this represents thousands of homes coming online, a large chunk of which will be affordable," Rinck said. "We need housing of all kinds."
Before the council vote, Central District and South Seattle organizers made their voices heard both in favor and against the program. Rick Polintan, board vice president of the Filipino Community of Seattle, spoke in strong support of the bill for uplifting communities of color.
The initiative "has the potential to create housing for working families in Southeast Seattle," Polintan said. "This project is not just a housing solution, it is a lifeline for many families striving to achieve stability and prosperity."
The program will be granted to a maximum of 35 projects in total, five in each council district, Rinck said. Bonuses aren't just restricted to housing development — the councilmember named several organizations with community projects that could qualify for the pilot program, from the Central Area Youth Association to the Ethiopian Community of Seattle.
Elena Arakaki, representing Friends of Little Saigon, said the organization is currently working on the development of the Little Saigon Landmark Project, a community and cultural center that would feature a library, art exhibits, and Vietnamese language classes.
"We look forward to seeing more of these community center spaces pop up in the city," Arakaki said.
Not everyone thinks "Roots to Roofs" will accomplish what it set out to do. June Bluespruce of District 2 argued it's "not the right time to approve a pilot that will allow huge buildings in … Seattle neighborhoods." Bluespruce also said the bill does "not ensure" benefits would go to those impacted by historical injustices.
"It's labeled a pilot, but those buildings are permanent," Bluespruce said. "This bill has huge flaws."
In a written statement, Central District resident Lois Martin (who also wrote an op-ed in the South Seattle Emerald opposing the initiative) argued that the bill is "wreckless, dangerous and anti-Black." Martin criticized the initiative for not requiring developers to include affordable housing under the pilot program, putting vulnerable Black and Brown families at risk for displacement.
"That is not equity, that is erasure," Martin wrote.
The council adopted the initiative with amendments from Councilmember Joy Hollingsworth, including one that required more family-based units.
Before the vote, Solomon addressed those who brought concerns about the pilot program.
"We never want to discount how you feel about things that happen in your neighborhood," Solomon said. Referring to Hollingsworth's amendments, he added: "We took your consideration, we took your feedback to heart as we looked at amending this bill. Know your voices were heard."
The bill passed unanimously and is set to move to Mayor Bruce Harrell's office for his signature.