In the King County Executive Race, Claudia Balducci Says Experience Sets Her Apart

The Times has certainly started to portray Balducci as the more moderate, fiscally conscious candidate. In a recent editorial, The Times' editorial board lauded her for being publicly upset about the results of a recent audit of the county's Department of Community and Human Services (DCHS), which said that the department's $1.8 billion in grant money had been poorly accounted for. In the same editorial, it portrayed Zahilay as being nonchalant at the council meeting in which the audit was discussed, never mind that he had, months before, released a detailed plan to address the audit's findings. (Editor's Note: On Sept. 23, the King County Council unanimously approved legislation mandating tighter fiscal review of DCHS's grant funding.)