South End Life: Talipapa Market Showcases Filipino Culture and Small Businesses in Rainier Valley

In the Philippines, talipapa is a Tagalog term for a small informal open-air market of vendors selling food and goods. The Filipino Community of Seattle (FCS) kicks off Filipino Heritage Month with its second annual market on Oct. 3 and 4 at FCS, 5740 MLK Jr. Way S. The free event weaves culture and commerce together with food and performance, and it includes many small vendors. In addition to programs for seniors and youth, the organization offers technical assistance and workshops to small businesses. Talipapa Market is a celebration of the community's small businesses and an opportunity for them to show off their skills and wares.